Heavy rain continues to batter Maharashtra; check list of trains cancelled today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the Central Railway, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilkak's (Netravati' daily special journey has been fully cancelled on Friday.
According to the Central Railway, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilkak's (Netravati' daily special journey has been fully cancelled on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kochuvelli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh's weekly special train has also been cancelled today.
Kochuvelli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh's weekly special train has also been cancelled today.
On the other hand, 11 trains have been partially cancelled:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the other hand, 11 trains have been partially cancelled:
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, units of Indian Navy and the Indian Army have joined the rescue and relief efforts in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Amid the incessant rainfall, as predicted by the IMD, the rivers in Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur, have crossed the danger mark.
According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, units of Indian Navy and the Indian Army have joined the rescue and relief efforts in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Amid the incessant rainfall, as predicted by the IMD, the rivers in Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur, have crossed the danger mark.
Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also undertaken rescue efforts through helicopters in Ratnagiri.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also undertaken rescue efforts through helicopters in Ratnagiri.
Yesterday 47 villages were cut-off in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra after roads leading to them were submerged in water due to heavy rains and 965 families were shifted to safer places, while the Panchganga river hovered near the danger mark.
Yesterday 47 villages were cut-off in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra after roads leading to them were submerged in water due to heavy rains and 965 families were shifted to safer places, while the Panchganga river hovered near the danger mark.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At least 10 state highways, 29 district highways and 18 rural roads were closed for traffic due to flooding at various stretches. Moreover, heavy rain triggered landslides at multiple spots and also damaged over bridges and roads in Pune district.
At least 10 state highways, 29 district highways and 18 rural roads were closed for traffic due to flooding at various stretches. Moreover, heavy rain triggered landslides at multiple spots and also damaged over bridges and roads in Pune district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and floods.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and floods.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT".
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!