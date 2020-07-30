Home >News >India >Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

KOLKATA : The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning.

Moderate to heavy rain occurred in some districts of north Bengal as the southern part of the state remained mostly dry, the Met department said.

Coochbehar recorded the highest rain at 90 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, while Jalpaiguri and Siliguri recorded 52.4 mm and 42.6 mm rain during the same period, the met said.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar till Sunday morning.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Air planes are seen parked at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. (AFP)

West Bengal lockdown: No flight operations at Kolkata airport for 7 days in Aug

2 min read . 01:30 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout