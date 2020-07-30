Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

KOLKATA : The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning.

The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning.

Moderate to heavy rain occurred in some districts of north Bengal as the southern part of the state remained mostly dry, the Met department said.

Moderate to heavy rain occurred in some districts of north Bengal as the southern part of the state remained mostly dry, the Met department said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Coochbehar recorded the highest rain at 90 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, while Jalpaiguri and Siliguri recorded 52.4 mm and 42.6 mm rain during the same period, the met said.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar till Sunday morning.

Topics West Bengal