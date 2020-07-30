Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday1 min read . 08:29 PM IST
- North Bengal will witness heavy downpour for next three days as per the Met Department
- Isolated showers are expected in southern districts in West Bengal
KOLKATA : The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning.
Moderate to heavy rain occurred in some districts of north Bengal as the southern part of the state remained mostly dry, the Met department said.
Coochbehar recorded the highest rain at 90 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, while Jalpaiguri and Siliguri recorded 52.4 mm and 42.6 mm rain during the same period, the met said.
The weatherman has forecast heavy rain in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar till Sunday morning.
