In its forecast, the weather agency said on Sunday, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 5 days.
Even as some parts of Northwest and Central India sizzle under the scorching sun, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rains and a hailstorm today. This was, however, expected as India Meteorological Department in its forecast had predicted heavy rains in Karnataka.
City dwellers posted visuals of hailstones that pounded the city on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Saturday. Following which, the temperatures dropped a few notches.
