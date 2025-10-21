Heavy rain hits Navi Mumbai on Diwali, thunderstorms in Thane - Check IMD's forecast for Mumbai, other parts

Heavy rains struck Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after Diwali, with thunderstorms being reported in Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of thunderstorm accompanied by moderate to light rainfall in several parts of the state, including Raigad (21, 23, 24, and 25 October), Ratnagiri (21-25 October), Sindhudurg (21-24 October), Pune (21, 23-25 October), Kolhapur, and others.

Light rains and thundershower has been predicted for Mumbai.

Several social media users have also started posting videos of the Navi Mumbai rains, with one X account dedicated to Mumbai's weather saying, “Huge thunderstorms forming over East and tracking towards West will give very intense rain for next 1-2 hours and rain speed will be high.. 70-80 mm/hr 🟠”.

Check out warnings issued for Maharashtra's districts in the coming days right here:

Maharashtra rainfall warnings (21-24 October).

Maharashtra rainfall warning (25 October).

Rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu also witnessed heavy rainfall on Diwali. The regional weather office in Chennai has issued heavy rainfall alerts for a number of districts in the state.

A Low Pressure Area that formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in an update.