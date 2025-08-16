Heavy rain in Mumbai causes over 350 flight delays, 2 diversions at city airport; Details here

Heavy rainfall and unfavorable weather conditions in Mumbai on Saturday, led to a major disruption of flight operations at the city’s airport.

Over 350 flights were delayed, two were diverted, and over a dozen aircrafts executed go-arounds in the early hours of the day, Hindustan Times reported.

Flight delays, diversions and go-arounds According to the data compiled from Flightradar, a total of 360 flights were affected. It showed that 283 departing flights from the Mumbai Airport were delayed, while 77 inbound flights were running behind schedule.

According to Hindustan Times’ sources in Mumbai Airport, 15 aircraft bound for the city had to execute go-arounds on Saturday morning, aborting their initial landing attempt. While two flights were diverted to Nagpur and Ahmedabad. All the diversions and go-arounds were made between 12 am and 6 am on Saturday.

Indigo aircraft suffers tail strike In a separate incident, an IndiGo Airbus A321 experienced a tail strike at Mumbai Airport while attempting a low-altitude go-around. A senior DGCA official confirmed that the incident was due to unfavorable weather. The aircraft subsequently landed safely on a second attempt, with no injuries reported among the passengers or the crew, PTI reported.

A statement from the Indigo Spokesperson said, “On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavorable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely."

The airline said that the aircraft will go through necessary checks, repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations, the news agency said.

Citywide downpour These disruptions in flight operations happened after Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Saturday. The downpour, which began around 1 a.m., persisted through the day, with some parts of the city recording over 200 mm of rain, the news report said.