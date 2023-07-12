Downpour drives up veg, fruit prices4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Prices of tomatoes, which have been going up since June touched ₹240 a kg on Wednesday in retail markets of Delhi.
New Delhi: Retail prices of perishables, especially vegetables, have risen steeply in northern India after extremely heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, disrupting supplies since Friday. While fruit prices have shot up 10-30% in the last 5-6 days, vegetable prices have gone up 25-100%.
