Downpour drives up veg, fruit prices

As a result, vegetable prices are seen to remain on the upswing for some time in north India and other parts of the country. However, fruit prices are unlikely to be impacted—the demand for stone fruit is less than that for vegetables and fruit trees, being larger, are able to better withstand the deluge. “Vegetables cannot be normally transported for long distances and hence floods in the north will tend to spike up prices further in the belt . However, a secondary impact is there as some part of the crop is diverted when prices increase in any region. This will cause some upward pressure on vegetable prices but the overall price impact could be 3-4% year-on-year in north India," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

