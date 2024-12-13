The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall across most areas of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, including Chennai, on 13 December. The department also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts in Karnataka.

Among other details, the IMD even predicted that the heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may trigger waterlogging in Chennai and around.

In its report, the IMD stated in the past 24 hours that Tamil Nadu's several regions also received heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti received 37 mm of rains, Thiruvidaimaruthur (21), Mayiladuthurai (22), Ramanadhi Dam Section (24), Tenkasi (23), Gundar Dam (21), Akiyudi (31) Avadi (21), Nalaumukku (31), Ambasamudram (37), Kannadaian Annicut (35), Kakkachi (35), Manjolai (32) and Tirunaveli (21).

Citing the reason for the extreme rainfall, the Met Department said that the extreme weather conditions are associated with the low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a deep depression on 12 December.

The Met Department also issued heavy rainfall warnings for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Karaikal on 16 and 18 December.

IMD issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall on 17 December in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Chennai flood alert: With incessant rains drenching parts of the state, the authorities have also issued a flood alert for low-lying areas along the Adyar River banks, with the latter releasing 1,000 cusecs of water from Chembarambakkam reservoir on Friday, reported News18.

The reservoir stands at 23.29 feet, with inflows rising to 6,500 cusecs. It has a full capacity of 24 feet.

The authorities decided to release water following heavy rainfall lashed the Kanchipuram district, with the Chembarambakkam area recording 14 cm of rainfall on Thursday. This increased the inflows from 743 cubic feet on Thursday morning to 6,500 cusecs currently.