Heavy rain, landslides likely in north Bengal over next 3 days

The Met department issued a warning about the possibility of landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Sunday, predicting heavy to very heavy rain in sub-Himalayan districts of north Bengal
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about the possibility of landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Sunday, predicting heavy to very heavy rain in sub-Himalayan districts of north Bengal until Wednesday.
According to the city's regional weather forecasting center, the districts in north Bengal may experience "enhanced rainfall activity" until Friday.
A trough, which extends from south Maharashtra to sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, has formed said officials who added that moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are also gushing in likely to result in widespread rain in the above-mentioned districts.
“There could be landslides in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The water level in the rivers in north Bengal could also rise," said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre of the IMD in Kolkata.
It said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts till Wednesday.
The weather office also warned of rise in water levels of rivers in the region.
Since Tuesday, heavy rains have been falling in Kalimpong and Darjeeling. Several districts in south Bengal, including Kolkata and its surrounding areas, have been experiencing intermittent rain and thundershowers since Wednesday morning.
Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, has postponed her trip to north Bengal, where she was scheduled to hold some administrative meetings for the first time since the pandemic.