Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru leaving roads waterlogged, IMD issues yellow alert

Incessant rains battered Bengaluru city on Wednesday, with downpours resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city. Rainfall also lead to collapse of a wall near the Majestic that resulted in damaging several four-wheelers parked on the road.
Incessant rains battered Bengaluru city on Wednesday, with downpours resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city. Rainfall also lead to collapse of a wall near the Majestic that resulted in damaging several four-wheelers parked on the road.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert in the city. According to IMD, light rainfall is likely to hit Bengaluru during the next 5 days. The Maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert in the city. According to IMD, light rainfall is likely to hit Bengaluru during the next 5 days. The Maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celsius.
Relative humidity of 60-89 percent during morning hours and 26-48 percent during noon is also expected by the weather department.
Relative humidity of 60-89 percent during morning hours and 26-48 percent during noon is also expected by the weather department.
Many users on twitter also shared videos and photos of the rain battered city on Wednesday.
Many users on twitter also shared videos and photos of the rain battered city on Wednesday.
Recently, the city broke all records for the wettest year in its recorded history with the Karnataka capital receiving 1706 mm rainfall till the date in 2022. The new record was created on Sunday night i.e. on 16 October as the city received 13 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm on the same day.
Recently, the city broke all records for the wettest year in its recorded history with the Karnataka capital receiving 1706 mm rainfall till the date in 2022. The new record was created on Sunday night i.e. on 16 October as the city received 13 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm on the same day.
This feat was achieved after breaking the previous record of 1696 mm rainfall in 2017 in Bengaluru. On Saturday, the southwest monsoon remained vigorous over Bengaluru and other southern parts of Karnataka.
This feat was achieved after breaking the previous record of 1696 mm rainfall in 2017 in Bengaluru. On Saturday, the southwest monsoon remained vigorous over Bengaluru and other southern parts of Karnataka.
The information was provided by the Bengaluru Weather Twitter handle, according to which, the city recorded 1608.5 mm rainfall in 2005, 1510.5 mm in 2021, 1286 mm in 2008, and so on
The information was provided by the Bengaluru Weather Twitter handle, according to which, the city recorded 1608.5 mm rainfall in 2005, 1510.5 mm in 2021, 1286 mm in 2008, and so on
Last month, Bengaluru experienced a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas of the city.
Last month, Bengaluru experienced a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas of the city.
Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.
Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.
Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains.
Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains.
With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, on Monday many IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.
With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, on Monday many IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.
Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport was submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area took tractors to reach their offices.
Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport was submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area took tractors to reach their offices.
Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.
Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.