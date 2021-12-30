Heavy rain in Chennai: In view of heavy rainfall, a red alert has been issued for four districts — Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet — of Tamil Nadu. Today, very heavy rains hammered Chennai and the suburb, inundating roads and subways, and causing massing traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road.

From this afternoon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations. The highest rainfall of 17.65 CM was recorded in MRC Nagar. It was 14.65 CM at Nungambakkam and 10 CM at Meenambakkam, according to India's weather forecasting agency, IMD.

In other areas, including those falling under neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the showers ranged from 1 CM (Madhavaram) to 10 CM (Nandanam).

The IMD said that isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter.

Earlier in the day, the weather office had said that thunderstorm with moderate rain was likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu. "Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore and Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Tamil Nadu districts," the agency predicted.

