Delhi rain: Heavy rain accompanied by winds today hammered Delhi. At some places, trees were uprooted due to strong winds. Due to bad weather in the national capital, a number of Delhi-bound flights were diverted.

Vistara Airline informed that its two flights were diverted to Jaipur. In a tweet, the airline said that its flight UK902 (Mumbai-Delhi) and UK778 (Kolkata-Delhi) had been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather at Delhi.

News agency ANI reported Kathmandu-Delhi Air India flight had been diverted to Jaipur. The flight, it said, landed safely at Jaipur airport, and was currently awaiting approval to fly to Delhi.

"The flight landed safely at Jaipur airport at 5:30pm. The flight with 163 passengers on board is waiting for approval to fly to Delhi," Jaipur Airport Director told news agency ANI.

In its latest update, the IMD's regional weather forecasting centre predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind 30-50 kmph over many places of entire Delhi (IGI Airport, Safdarjung Tomb, Lodi-road).

On Friday, the national capital recorded the minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius.

The department also predicted rain over Bahadurgarh, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Manesar, Gurugram, Kosli, Mahendergarh, Assaund, Loharu, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Jind, Meham, Panipat in Haryana; and Bagpath, Khekra, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hindon-AF station, Loni-Dehat, Indirapuram, Greater-Noida in U.P during next 2 hours.





