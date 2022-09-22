Massive traffic jam were reported from Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8 and other areas
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Severe rains in Delhi and Gurgaon caused waterlogging, uprooting of trees that led to massive traffic snarls in many parts. Police said it received 23 calls related to traffic jam, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to uprooting of trees
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Severe rains in Delhi and Gurgaon caused waterlogging, uprooting of trees that led to massive traffic snarls in many parts. Police said it received 23 calls related to traffic jam, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to uprooting of trees
“Traffic is affected on the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted.
“Traffic is affected on the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted.
"Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan," it said in another tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan," it said in another tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Massive traffic jam were reported from Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8, Hanuman Mandir Pusa Road, Azad Market, Dwarka flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon. Meanwihile, Waterlogging was also reported from AIIMS flyover, Rajdhani Park to Mundka, Nigambodh Ghat, near Mayapuri flyover among others
Massive traffic jam were reported from Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8, Hanuman Mandir Pusa Road, Azad Market, Dwarka flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon. Meanwihile, Waterlogging was also reported from AIIMS flyover, Rajdhani Park to Mundka, Nigambodh Ghat, near Mayapuri flyover among others
Road caved in Satya Niketan
A portion of a road caved in near Satya Niketan and only two lanes of the four are functional due to which heavy traffic was reported on on the stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram.
Road caved in Satya Niketan
A portion of a road caved in near Satya Niketan and only two lanes of the four are functional due to which heavy traffic was reported on on the stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram.
Commuters also took to the microblogging site to complain about the traffic situation.