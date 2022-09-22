Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Gurgaon: Waterlogging, road cave in cause massive traffic snarls. Avoid these routes

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Gurgaon: Waterlogging, road cave in cause massive traffic snarls. Avoid these routes

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after rainfall, in Gurugram
1 min read . 09:37 PM ISTLivemint

  • Massive traffic jam were reported from Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8 and other areas

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Severe rains in Delhi and Gurgaon caused waterlogging, uprooting of trees that led to massive traffic snarls in many parts. Police said it received 23 calls related to traffic jam, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to uprooting of trees

Severe rains in Delhi and Gurgaon caused waterlogging, uprooting of trees that led to massive traffic snarls in many parts. Police said it received 23 calls related to traffic jam, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to uprooting of trees

“Traffic is affected on the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted.

“Traffic is affected on the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted.

"Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan," it said in another tweet.

"Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan," it said in another tweet.

Massive traffic jam were reported from Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8, Hanuman Mandir Pusa Road, Azad Market, Dwarka flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon. Meanwihile, Waterlogging was also reported from AIIMS flyover, Rajdhani Park to Mundka, Nigambodh Ghat, near Mayapuri flyover among others

Massive traffic jam were reported from Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8, Hanuman Mandir Pusa Road, Azad Market, Dwarka flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon. Meanwihile, Waterlogging was also reported from AIIMS flyover, Rajdhani Park to Mundka, Nigambodh Ghat, near Mayapuri flyover among others

Road caved in Satya Niketan

A portion of a road caved in near Satya Niketan and only two lanes of the four are functional due to which heavy traffic was reported on on the stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram.

Road caved in Satya Niketan

A portion of a road caved in near Satya Niketan and only two lanes of the four are functional due to which heavy traffic was reported on on the stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram.

Commuters also took to the microblogging site to complain about the traffic situation.

Commuters also took to the microblogging site to complain about the traffic situation.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it said.

Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.