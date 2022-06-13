Heavy rain lashes Gujarat; 3 people in a family killed in wall collapse

Heavy rain lashes Gujarat; 3 people in a family killed in wall collapse2 min read . 10:55 AM IST
- The incident took place late Sunday night when the victims were sleeping in their house in Sundaribhavani village under Halvad taluka of the district
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Gujarat on Sunday night in which four people have been killed, as per the PTI news agency. Three members of the family were killed after a wall collapsed in the Morbi district.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Gujarat on Sunday night in which four people have been killed, as per the PTI news agency. Three members of the family were killed after a wall collapsed in the Morbi district.
The incident took place late Sunday night when the victims were sleeping in their house in Sundaribhavani village under Halvad taluka of the district.
The incident took place late Sunday night when the victims were sleeping in their house in Sundaribhavani village under Halvad taluka of the district.
The victims - a woman, her husband, and the latter's brother - suffered serious injuries when their house wall collapsed and died on the spot. They were in the age group of 25 to 30 years, an official from Halvad police station said.
The victims - a woman, her husband, and the latter's brother - suffered serious injuries when their house wall collapsed and died on the spot. They were in the age group of 25 to 30 years, an official from Halvad police station said.
In another incident, a woman was killed after being struck by lightning in Jhikiyari village of the district yesterday.
In another incident, a woman was killed after being struck by lightning in Jhikiyari village of the district yesterday.
Rain or thundershowers were reported in 91 talukas of Gujarat in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday, as per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Eleven talukas in districts like Mahisagar, Junagadh, Amreli, and Dahod recorded 25 mm to 75 mm rainfall.
Rain or thundershowers were reported in 91 talukas of Gujarat in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday, as per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Eleven talukas in districts like Mahisagar, Junagadh, Amreli, and Dahod recorded 25 mm to 75 mm rainfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions have abated in most places in central and the adjoining parts of the country.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions have abated in most places in central and the adjoining parts of the country.
The IMD said conditions would continue to be favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar in the next four days.
The IMD said conditions would continue to be favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar in the next four days.
It said the intense rainfall along the west peninsular coast is likely to continue till Tuesday, June 14. While the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall in the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is predicted to continue for five more days.
It said the intense rainfall along the west peninsular coast is likely to continue till Tuesday, June 14. While the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall in the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is predicted to continue for five more days.
IMD rainfall forecast till June 15:
IMD rainfall forecast till June 15:
1. Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal during most days of the week.
1. Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal during most days of the week.
2. Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Telangana during most days of the week.
2. Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Telangana during most days of the week.
3. Southwest monsoon is likely to advance over some more parts of East and central India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.
3. Southwest monsoon is likely to advance over some more parts of East and central India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.
4. Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over northeast & east India (excluding Odisha), and northwest India and it is likely to be below normal over south Peninsular and central India, the IMD said.
4. Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over northeast & east India (excluding Odisha), and northwest India and it is likely to be below normal over south Peninsular and central India, the IMD said.