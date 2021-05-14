Heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala, floods feared

Further information would be communicated to the public in a timely manner. The control rooms of the District Disaster Management Authorities are open throughout the day, the Chief Minister said. Officials said several people living on the banks of these rivers and low-lying areas were shifted to safer places and relief camps as a precautionary measure. Overnight rains led to waterlogging and uprooting of trees in many parts of southern Kollam district. High waves and sea incursion damaged several houses in coastal hamlets of Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam district since Thursday, they said. According to Rekha Nambiar, Commandant, NDRF, as a precautionary measure, nine teams of NDRF have been sent to Kerala. "To Wayanad and Idukki districts which are prone to landslides, we have sent the required equipment," she said. She also said they were taking precautions also in view of COVID-19. "The personnel have been scanned and we have ensured that they do not have any co-morbidity symptoms. While engaging in rescue operations, they will be taking the precautions," Nambiar told a TV channel.