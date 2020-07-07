Home >News >India >Heavy rain lashes parts of UP, more likely on Wednesday
Commuters run for cover during monsoon rain (PTI)
Heavy rain lashes parts of UP, more likely on Wednesday

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 03:07 PM IST PTI

  • Considerable amount of heavy rains were witnessed in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh along with scattered showers in western parts
  • Incessant rains will continue till July 10 across U.P.

LUCKNOW : Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning lashed many parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and isolated places in the western part of the state on Tuesday, the Met office said.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rain is very likely to occur at many places in the state over the next three days.

"Rain/thundershower is very likely at most places in eastern and western UP on July 8, 9 and 10," an official said.

