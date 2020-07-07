Heavy rain lashes parts of UP, more likely on Wednesday

LUCKNOW : Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning lashed many parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and isolated places in the western part of the state on Tuesday, the Met office said.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rain is very likely to occur at many places in the state over the next three days.

"Rain/thundershower is very likely at most places in eastern and western UP on July 8, 9 and 10," an official said.

