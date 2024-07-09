This is because the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position in lower tropospheric levels, the weather bureau said.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sees central India, including Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, and northwest India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days while Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during the same period.

This is because the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather bureau said.

Mimbai rains Colaba of Mumbai city and Santacruz of Mumbai suburban have received 16 cm and 15 cm rain in the last 24 hours as of 8:30 am today after Mumbai alone received 30 cm of rain in six hours from 1 am on Monday inundated swathes of India's commercial capital, disrupting suburban train services and flights and leading schools to close.

Monday's rainfall was the second highest recorded in the city after 26 July 2005, when it recorded 94.4 cm and the highest single-day rainfall for July since 2019 when the economic capital recorded 37.5 cm of rain.

Central Maharashtra received 55% excess rain and the entire state recorded 86% more precipitation on 9 July. With this, the national rainfall was only 1% above normal since the beginning of the four month (June-September) monsoon season.

South-West monsoon "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya (central) Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka till Saturday; isolated heavy rainfall over Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam today; Gujarat, North Interior Karnataka till Saturday; Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana today and on Wednesday; Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka today, on Friday and Saturday. Today, very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat and Coastal Karnataka and extremely heavy rainfall in Goa," IMD said on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh until Saturday; Uttarakhand between Wednesday and Friday; Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday; Jammu, Haryana and Punjab on Friday; Rajasthan till Thursday; Vidarbha today and on Wednesday and Chhattisgarh during Thursday-Saturday. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh between Wednesday and Friday, it added.

Further, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning may occur over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Northeast India; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next five days.

On 2 July, the South-West monsoon, which arrived in Kerala two days earlier than usual on 30 May, covered the entire country six days ahead of the normal date of 8 July.

After hitting the Kerala coast and northeastern regions two days and six days, respectively, before its scheduled time, the southwest monsoon progressed normally up to Maharashtra but lost momentum, prolonging the wait for rains in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, which were reeling from a heatwave.

Also Read | Mint Primer: Ever seen the rain? The price of a truant monsoon The IMD on 1 July said India could experience above-normal rainfall in July, with heavy rains potentially leading to floods in the western Himalayan states and river basins in the central parts of the country.

