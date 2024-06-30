Heavy rain likely over most parts of the country till Thursday

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in northwest, east, and northeast India over the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This weather pattern is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over southeast Pakistan near Kutch in the lower troposphere, and another circulation over north Gujarat and nearby areas in the middle troposphere.

As a result, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat. Scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and scattered light to moderate rainfall over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North and South Interior Karnataka for the next four days.

The IMD said that cyclonic circulations over east Jharkhand and northeast Assam in the lower troposphere are also anticipated to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning across northwest, central, eastern, and northeast India for the next five days.

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab and remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, and conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the next two days," the weather bureau said.

Monsoon stalled Rainfall deficiency across the country has reduced to 11%, with the monsoon arriving in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday.

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around 1 June. It then advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country by around 15 July.

This year, the southwest monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast a day earlier than scheduled, on 31 May, and stalled over the eastern region for about three weeks after reaching Mumbai on 9 June.