Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Heavy rain likely over most parts of the country till Thursday

Heavy rain likely over most parts of the country till Thursday

Puja Das

  • Very heavy rain is expected in northwest, east, and northeast India over the next four days, according to the IMD.

Rainfall deficiency across the country has reduced to 11%, with the monsoon arriving in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday. (PTI)

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in northwest, east, and northeast India over the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This weather pattern is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over southeast Pakistan near Kutch in the lower troposphere, and another circulation over north Gujarat and nearby areas in the middle troposphere.

As a result, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat. Scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and scattered light to moderate rainfall over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North and South Interior Karnataka for the next four days.

The IMD said that cyclonic circulations over east Jharkhand and northeast Assam in the lower troposphere are also anticipated to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning across northwest, central, eastern, and northeast India for the next five days.

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Will heat deliver a torrential monsoon this year?

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab and remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, and conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the next two days," the weather bureau said.

Monsoon stalled

Rainfall deficiency across the country has reduced to 11%, with the monsoon arriving in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday.

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around 1 June. It then advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country by around 15 July.

Also Read | Mint Primer: Ever seen the rain? The price of a truant monsoon

This year, the southwest monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast a day earlier than scheduled, on 31 May, and stalled over the eastern region for about three weeks after reaching Mumbai on 9 June.

Sectors such as agriculture, coal-based power plants, and steelmakers rely on summer rains, or the southwest monsoon, as it typically delivers nearly 70% of the rainwater India needs for its farms and to refill reservoirs and aquifers.

Also Read: Forecast of rain relief aside, risks remain for fertilizer companies

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based reporter, covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate change policies for Mint. Puja reports on food security, farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy along with policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP21 in Paris. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.