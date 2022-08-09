Heavy rain predicted in these states: Check IMD weather updates here

According to civic officials, the city could face water-logging if it rains heavily in the morning hours as there will be a high tide of 4.03 meters at 9.54 am. Notably, Mumbai began witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds, according to news agency PTI report. Some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway were submerged, forcing authorities to divert the traffic through alternate routes, civic officials said. The city recorded 51.35 mm rain in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday, the report said, adding that the MeT office has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy to extremely showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours.