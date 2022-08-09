Heavy rain predicted in these states: Check IMD weather updates here

Heavy rain predicted in these states: Check IMD weather updates here2 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa and Odisha
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed of likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa and Odisha. Additionally, heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning, leading to inundation in some low-lying areas, civic officials said. This comes following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed of likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa and Odisha. Additionally, heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning, leading to inundation in some low-lying areas, civic officials said. This comes following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.
According to civic officials, the city could face water-logging if it rains heavily in the morning hours as there will be a high tide of 4.03 meters at 9.54 am. Notably, Mumbai began witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds, according to news agency PTI report. Some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway were submerged, forcing authorities to divert the traffic through alternate routes, civic officials said. The city recorded 51.35 mm rain in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday, the report said, adding that the MeT office has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy to extremely showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours.
According to civic officials, the city could face water-logging if it rains heavily in the morning hours as there will be a high tide of 4.03 meters at 9.54 am. Notably, Mumbai began witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds, according to news agency PTI report. Some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway were submerged, forcing authorities to divert the traffic through alternate routes, civic officials said. The city recorded 51.35 mm rain in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday, the report said, adding that the MeT office has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy to extremely showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, as per IMD data, barring west and northeast Delhi, all districts in Delhi have recorded normal rainfall this monsoon season so far. On an average, Delhi as a whole has recorded 283.6mm of rainfall against a normal of 300.8mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, according to PTI report.
Meanwhile, as per IMD data, barring west and northeast Delhi, all districts in Delhi have recorded normal rainfall this monsoon season so far. On an average, Delhi as a whole has recorded 283.6mm of rainfall against a normal of 300.8mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, according to PTI report.
In addition to this, the other states where IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall are Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.
In addition to this, the other states where IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall are Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.
It is important to note that the Indian Metrological Department on August 8 shared an update on the low pressure area that has formed on the Bay of Bengal. IMD also mentioned that low pressure area is situated over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.
It is important to note that the Indian Metrological Department on August 8 shared an update on the low pressure area that has formed on the Bay of Bengal. IMD also mentioned that low pressure area is situated over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)