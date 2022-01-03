India's weather forecasting agency on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himalayan states including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till 5th January. The weather office said heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected to hit Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on 4th and 5th Jan; and heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 05th January.

Also, hailstorm are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on 4 and over Uttarakhand on 5th January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest updates issued on Monday.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive moderate rainfall during 4th to 6th January.

However, heavy rainfall is likely to hit Punjab on Wednesday (5th January).

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 04th & and isolated heavy to very heavy on 05th January; and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 05th January. pic.twitter.com/6sDLLAHzlO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 3, 2022

The agency further said that another intense western disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from the night of 6th January onwards. “Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood on 07th January, 2022."

High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is also very likely over northwest India mainly on 7th and 8th January, 2022. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over the region during 7-9 January.

The weather office has further predicted light to moderate rainfall over plains of northwest and adjoining central India during 7-9 January with isolated hailstorm likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 07th & 08th January.

No cold wave conditions likely over North India during next 7 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.