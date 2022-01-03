Heavy rain, snowfall predicted in Himachal, Uttarakhand. IMD issues updates

India's weather forecasting agency on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himalayan states including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till 5th January. The weather office said heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected to hit Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on 4th and 5th Jan; and heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 05th January.

