Heavy rain, thunder alert for next five days in Kerala. Check details1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 06:52 AM IST
A yellow alert has been declared today and tomorrow in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, the chief minister's office said on 8 July