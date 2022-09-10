Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely in Andhra for 5 days, Check full IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms along with lightning at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on September 9.
The weather office also said that the state will witness heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places for the upcoming five days in NCAP and Yanam, according to news agency ANI.
"On September 10, the state is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in NCAP and Yanam. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in SCAP," IMD stated, adding that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP.
Amaravati Meteorological center also informed that the places in NCAP and Yanam may also witness thunderstorms and lightning on September 11, whereas, on September 12 and 13 the weather conditions are likely to be stable in the state.
Meanwhile, the first warning signal has been raised at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada as the flood flow in the Krishna river touches four lakh cusecs on Friday morning.
In an official statement, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director BR Ambedkar, the flood is only rising as over 4.25 lakh cusecs (cubic feet of water flow per second) have been discharged at Dr. K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala, upstream of the Prakasam Barrage, according to news agency PTI.
Krishna district Collector P Ranjit Basha has also instructed the officials that the government machinery is on high alert in view of the rising flood. He also directed people not to go near the river course.
The Penna river also continued to be in spate with the increasing water inflows. On Friday, the inflow at Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore district touched 30,000 cuseus and the Gandikota reservoir in YSR Kadapa district too got about 30,000 cusecs of water.
