Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra is witnessing very heavy rainfall since early morning today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts of the state. An 'orange' alert for Mumbai region has been sounded for today.

In last one and half hour, Bandra received 63 mm, Malalaxmi 21 mm Ram Mandir Station 21 mm indicating very intense RF in suburbs since morning today from 8.30 am. Heavy Rainfalls to continue," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted.





In last one and half hour, Bandra recd 63 mm, Malalaxmi 21 mm Ram Mandir Stn 21 mm indicating very intense RF in suburbs since morning today from 8.30 am

Heavy Rainfalls to continue, pl watch for all updates.

Take care, next 2 days pic.twitter.com/Nwn1Jj5JXv — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2020

He also shared the latest satellite pictures showing "possibilities of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today."

IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity.Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast

PL TC pic.twitter.com/E0VPiN2qnz — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2020

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested the citizens to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas.

#IMDOrangeAlert@IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today.



Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas



A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2020

The orange alert by the the IMD's Mumbai centre is also for coastal districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg as well as Pune in western Maharashtra.

A yellow alert for Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad and Jalna districts has also been issued.

An orange alert means the authorities should "be prepared", while a yellow warning asks them to "be updated".

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated