Heavy rain warning for Mumbai today; BMC issues high tide warning

Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra is witnessing very heavy rainfall since early morning today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts of the state. An 'orange' alert for Mumbai region has been sounded for today.

In last one and half hour, Bandra received 63 mm, Malalaxmi 21 mm Ram Mandir Station 21 mm indicating very intense RF in suburbs since morning today from 8.30 am. Heavy Rainfalls to continue," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted.

In last one and half hour, Bandra received 63 mm, Malalaxmi 21 mm Ram Mandir Station 21 mm indicating very intense RF in suburbs since morning today from 8.30 am. Heavy Rainfalls to continue," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted.

He also shared the latest satellite pictures showing "possibilities of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested the citizens to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas.

The orange alert by the the IMD's Mumbai centre is also for coastal districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg as well as Pune in western Maharashtra.

A yellow alert for Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad and Jalna districts has also been issued.

An orange alert means the authorities should "be prepared", while a yellow warning asks them to "be updated".

