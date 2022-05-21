At least 4 persons died in West Bengal on Saturday evening as nor'wester lashed parts of the state. One man was killed after a wall fell on him in Purba Bardhaman district, and another was struck by lightning in Nadia district. Two boys also died when the boat they were rowing in Kolkata’s Rabindra Sarobar Lake capsized during the nor’wester.

