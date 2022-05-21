This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One man was killed after a wall fell on him in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, and another was struck by lightning in Nadia district
At least 4 persons died in West Bengal on Saturday evening as nor'wester lashed parts of the state. One man was killed after a wall fell on him in Purba Bardhaman district, and another was struck by lightning in Nadia district. Two boys also died when the boat they were rowing in Kolkata’s Rabindra Sarobar Lake capsized during the nor’wester.
Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan told PTI that several trees fell in different parts of the metropolis causing traffic disruption.
Meanwhile, a tree fell on the Metro Rail track between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Netaji railway stations in Kolkata disrupting services in a section. “The services were affected between 4.40 pm and 5.30 pm," an official informed.
The nor'wester hit parts of the state at a speed of 90 kilometres per hour, lashing North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman districts, besides Kolkata IMD said.
The squall brought relief from the sweltering heat but it also inconvenienced commuters as public vehicles were fewer in number.
14 killed in Assam floods
Meanwhile, 14 people have been lost their lives in floods that tormented the state for the last couple of days, Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated in an update.
A total of 8,39,691 populations of 3,246 villages in 32 districts in flood including 6 districts affected by landslides, it added.
