Heavy rainfall alert in these states for 2 days; heatwave warning for north, central India2 min read . 04:24 PM IST
No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected to be seen during the next two days over the northwest and central India
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to be seen in Kerala, and coastal and south Karnataka for the next two days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. The rains are expected to decrease substantially thereafter.
In addition to this, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning or gusty winds is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the day.
The IMD has also predicted that due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India, Assam, Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West Bengal will get widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls from Thursday to Saturday.
Similar conditions will prevail in Sikkim till Sunday. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Meghalaya on Thursday and Sunday. Northeast India will see a substantial reduction in rainfall from 22 May onwards.
Further, isolated to scattered light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning and gusty winds are expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days.
Heatwave conditions
The Met department has said that a brief fresh spell of heatwave conditions is likely over northwest and central India on 19 and 20 May. It is likely to abate thereafter due to a wet spell over northwest India from 22 to 24 May.
A warning has been issued for severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan on Friday.
However, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected to be seen during the next two days over the northwest, central India and Gujarat. The mercury is likely to fall by 2-4 degrees thereafter.
No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over the rest parts of the country.
This comes as the national capital witnessed a warm Thursday morning, with the minimum temperature of the day recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.
