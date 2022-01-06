India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another wet spell over Northwest and Central India till 9 January under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan and neighboring areas. Heavy rains are expected in several states including J&K, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana.

A fresh WD lies as a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan & neigh. at lower tropospheric levels with a trough aloft in middle & upper tropospheric levels along Long. 56°E to the north of Lat. 24°N, the weather agency tweeted today

Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and neighborhood on 07th January, it further added.

Check full forecast here:

Rainfall expected in these regions:

Isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat today.

It is very likely to increase from tomorrow, the 07 January with fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region till 09th and decrease significantly thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 07th and isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls on 08th. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th and over Uttarakhand on 08th Jan.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh during 07th-09th and decrease significantly thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Punjab on 07th & 08th and over Haryana, Chandigarh & Northwest Uttar Pradesh on 08th January. Light to moderate rainfall likely over Delhi on 08th January.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/Hail very likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 07th–08th; over West Madhya Pradesh during 06th–08th and over East MP, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh during 08th–10th January.

Rainfall activity over Tamilnadu & adjoining Andhra Pradesh is likely to increase from 10th January. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamilnadu on 10th January.

Cold wave and dense fog

Minimum temperatures are above normal by 3-6°C over most parts of Northwest & central India and Gujarat and near normal over rest parts of North India.

Dense Fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days and over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, west Assam & Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 24 hours

