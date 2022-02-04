OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Heavy rainfall alert in these states today. Check IMD forecast
Listen to this article

Bihar, West Bengal and a few other states are likely to witness very heavy rains today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A  wet spell over the western Himalayan Region and east and northeast India has been forecasted for the next 24 hours, following which it is likely to reduce. 

IMD has also said temperatures are likely to drop a few notches in some states. Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog conditions are expected in isolated pockets in northwest India for the next few days. Check full forecast here: 

Rainfall forecast and warning: 

  • Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours.
  • Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning & hailstorm very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4 and 5 February
  • Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning & hailstorm very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal on 04th and significant reduction thereafter.
  • Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over northeast India on 4 & 5 February and reduction thereafter to isolated rainfall.
  • Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh; heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya and isolated hailstorm likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 04th February.
  • Under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 6 & 7 February
  • Under the influence of another Western Disturbance; scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 08th -09th February and isolated light rainfall likely over northern parts of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh on 08th & 09th February.

Cold wave warning 

  • Cold to Severe Cold Day Conditions likely in isolated/some parts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

Dense fog 

  • Dense to Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout