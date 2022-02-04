Heavy rainfall alert in these states today. Check IMD forecast

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bihar, West Bengal and a few other states are likely to witness very heavy rains today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A wet spell over the western Himalayan Region and east and northeast India has been forecasted for the next 24 hours, following which it is likely to reduce.

IMD has also said temperatures are likely to drop a few notches in some states. Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog conditions are expected in isolated pockets in northwest India for the next few days. Check full forecast here:

Rainfall forecast and warning: Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning & hailstorm very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4 and 5 February

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning & hailstorm very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal on 04th and significant reduction thereafter.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over northeast India on 4 & 5 February and reduction thereafter to isolated rainfall.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh; heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya and isolated hailstorm likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 04th February.

Under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 6 & 7 February

Under the influence of another Western Disturbance; scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 08th -09th February and isolated light rainfall likely over northern parts of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh on 08th & 09th February. Cold wave warning Cold to Severe Cold Day Conditions likely in isolated/some parts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days. Dense fog Dense to Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days.

