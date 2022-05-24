This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD in its weather update said that Northwest India will very likely be under the influence of a wet spell on 24 May and East India will have the same during next 2 days.
NEW DELHI :The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that there is a very high likeability of wet spell over Northwest India on 24 May and over East India during next 2 days.
The weather department also informed that no heat wave condition is likely to develop over any parts of the country during next 5 days except over West Rajasthan, where isolated heat wave conditions are likely on 27 and 28 May.
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on today, the 24 May and over Assam and Meghalaya on 27 and 28 May
-IMD also warned of Thundersquall (50-60 kmph) with hail activity over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha for today
Advancement of Monsoon Winds 2022
IMD said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, South and East-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.
Wind predictions
-Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan today
-Strong winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over northeast Arabian Sea along and off north Gujarat coast on 24 May
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over southeast Arabian Sea along & off south Kerala coast & Lakshadweep area on 24 and 25 May
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and southwest Bay of Bengal
