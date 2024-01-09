Tamil Nadu: Several parts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Due to the vigorous Northeast monsoon, rainfall occurred at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TN's Thoothukudi received heavy rainfall making low-lying areas of the city susceptible to waterlogging and flood-like situations.

The state has been witnessing severe rainfall for the past three days resulting in waterlogged streets and heavy traffic jams in multiple cities. Several cities declared school holidays due to the weather on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD forecast for today According to IMD's latest weather bulletin, maximum rainfall was reported in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. The weather forecast agency has predicted light to moderate rain in many places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places on Tuesday.

Whereas, some places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain today (Jan 9) and heavy rainfall at places over Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts of Tamilnadu.

IMD forecast for Wednesday, Jan 10 For Wednesday, the weather agency has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places over South Tamil Nadu at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places. A few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning. Tamil Nadu's Chennai is likely to witness moderate to light rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!