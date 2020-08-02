Subscribe
Home >News >India >Heavy rainfall expected tomorrow in several districts of Kerala: IMD
Dark clouds gather in the sky during monsoon season

Heavy rainfall expected tomorrow in several districts of Kerala: IMD

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST ANI

  • IMD has issued orange alert for several districts such as Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur related to heavy downpour over there
  • While rainfall activity will certainly increase over Konkan range in coming days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala, saying that very heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts.

"Orange alert issued for tomorrow in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts with the prediction of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall," said IMD, Kerala.

On Saturday, IMD had predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four-five days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

