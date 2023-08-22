Heavy rainfall forecast for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand before Rakshabandhan festival. Details here2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Rain-battered Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to see more downpours before Rakshabandhan festival, according to weather agencies.
Rain-battered Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are set to witness more downpours before the Rakshabandhan festival as per the weather agencies' latest forecast. As per the India Meteorological Department, due to the expected northwards shift of monsoon trough to north India, another phase of rainfall is anticipated in the hilly states this week.