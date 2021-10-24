Heavy rainfall, hailstorm over these states in next 5 days. Full IMD forecast

Heavy rainfall, hailstorm over these states in next 5 days. Full IMD forecast1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
Eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall in the next 24 hours
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall in the next 24 hours
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next five days in several parts of the country. Meanwhile other regions are likely to receive isolated hailstorm over the next 24 hours, the latest forecast by the weather department showed on Sunday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next five days in several parts of the country. Meanwhile other regions are likely to receive isolated hailstorm over the next 24 hours, the latest forecast by the weather department showed on Sunday.
The weatherman has predicted that light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm will be seen over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka during next 5 days. Similar weather conditions will persist over coastal Karnataka during next 3-4 days and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.
The weatherman has predicted that light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm will be seen over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka during next 5 days. Similar weather conditions will persist over coastal Karnataka during next 3-4 days and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.
Also Read: Monsoon likely to withdraw from entire country in next 4 days, predicts IMD
Also Read: Monsoon likely to withdraw from entire country in next 4 days, predicts IMD
Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 25-26, and over Kerala and Mahe on October 26, 2021, IMD predicted.
Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 25-26, and over Kerala and Mahe on October 26, 2021, IMD predicted.
Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and north Haryana during next 24 hours. Whereas eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall over during the day. The weather conditions will subside after 24 hours, an IMD statement read.
Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and north Haryana during next 24 hours. Whereas eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall over during the day. The weather conditions will subside after 24 hours, an IMD statement read.
Earlier today, several parts of Lahaul and Spiti district received snowfall, the IMD informed. The Manali-Leh highway has bee nclosed for normal traffic after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in the region.
Earlier today, several parts of Lahaul and Spiti district received snowfall, the IMD informed. The Manali-Leh highway has bee nclosed for normal traffic after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in the region.
According to state disaster management department, 80 people were stuck in the Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather on Thursday.
According to state disaster management department, 80 people were stuck in the Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather on Thursday.
Light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, gusty winds - wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph - and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Sunday, IMD further added.
Light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, gusty winds - wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph - and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Sunday, IMD further added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!