IMD update: Scattered rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days.
IMD further informed that heat wave conditions are very likely to return over Rajasthan on 2 and 3 June, over south Punjab, south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh on 3 and 4 June and over Vidarbha during 2-5 June.
IMD further informed that heat wave conditions are very likely to return over Rajasthan on 2 and 3 June, over south Punjab, south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh on 3 and 4 June and over Vidarbha during 2-5 June.
See IMD update on Twitter here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
See IMD update on Twitter here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Rainfall predictions
-Rainfall predictions
IMD said that due to cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal in mid-tropospheric levels and strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast India at lower tropospheric levels:
IMD said that due to cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal in mid-tropospheric levels and strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast India at lower tropospheric levels:
-Moderate to heavy falls are very likely to occur over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Moderate to heavy falls are very likely to occur over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 2-4 June and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 3-6 June.
-Extremely heavy falls are also likely to occur over Meghalaya on 2 and 3 June
-Extremely heavy falls are also likely to occur over Meghalaya on 2 and 3 June
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning are very likely to occur over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 5 days
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning are very likely to occur over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 5 days
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Scattered rainfall will occur over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days
-Scattered rainfall will occur over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days
-Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka during 2-4 June and over Kerala and Mahe on 2, 3, 5 and 6 June
-Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka during 2-4 June and over Kerala and Mahe on 2, 3, 5 and 6 June
Advancement of Southwest Monsoon 2022
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Advancement of Southwest Monsoon 2022
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northeast and East-Central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland.
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northeast and East-Central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland.
Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2 days.
Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2 days.
Wind Predictions
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Wind Predictions
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, off Kerala coast on 2 June, over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 2 and 3 June, over southeast Bay of Bengal on 4 June and over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal on 6 June.
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, off Kerala coast on 2 June, over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 2 and 3 June, over southeast Bay of Bengal on 4 June and over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal on 6 June.
-Strong Winds (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) will occur over southwest Arabian Sea, Comorin area, gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and south Andaman sea on 2 and 3 June, over southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days.
-Strong Winds (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) will occur over southwest Arabian Sea, Comorin area, gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and south Andaman sea on 2 and 3 June, over southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days.
“Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," warned IMD.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," warned IMD.