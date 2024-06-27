Delhi experiences heavy rainfall, providing relief from the heat. Skymet predicts monsoon showers in the capital by week's end.

Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing respite from the heat. According to Skymet, a private weather agency, the national capital is expected to witness monsoon showers by the end of this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not provided specific information regarding the anticipated arrival of the monsoon rainfall in the national capital.

On Wednesday, Palam, Aya Nagar and Ridge areas of Delhi recorded 2.3 mm, 1.3 mm and 1.3 mm rainfall in the evening. The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above normal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Met Department stated that the national capital's weather has fluctuated due to the western disturbance that runs roughly to the north of latitude. Strong southerly and southwesterly winds prevail in the lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal into east and northeast India.

The weather office predicted that Delhi's maximum temperature will dip to 34 degrees Celsius in the next few days. “The temperature will gradually decrease from 38 to 36 and then to 34 degrees in the next few days due to a western disturbance," IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had experienced oppressive heat earlier, with nine heatwave days recorded in June so far, contrasting sharply with no such occurrences in 2023 and 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides Delhi, IMD also forecasted scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty wind expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Rajasthan on June 27.

The rainfall activity is likely to increase and become fairly widespread to widespread over these regions from June 28 to June 30, IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till June 30, over West Uttar Pradesh from June 27 to June 30, and over West Rajasthan on June 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall is also expected over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab from June 28 to June 30.

