Continuous rainfall, flash floods and landslides resulted in severe damage of national highways, bridges, residential areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday. Situation continues to remain tensed as many parts of the state continues to receive rainfall on Saturday.

Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received rainfall-triggered landslide, which resulted in the shut down of Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand. The district continues to receive rainfall on Saturday.

Due to falling debris, the Yamunotri Highway number 123 was blocked on Saturday near Chami village in pauri Tehsil of Garhwal District in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Dozens of vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road because of blockade, officials told PTI. The highway was blocked due to the presence of heavy debris near Chami, said Devendra Patel, District disaster management officer.

"National Highway's JCB has left for the spot. Dozens of vehicles are stuck in the jam on both sides of the road," the official further added.

Similarly, Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Pagal Nala, Pipaloti due to debris falling off at many places. Many vehicles were blocked and scores of people were stuck and stranded due to landslides.

Rescue operations going on in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi

Due to severe flood, rainfall and landslides, in many parts of Northern India, the National Disaster Response Force continued to its rescue operation in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. Notably, heavy downpour resulted in unprecedented floods in many parts of these states.