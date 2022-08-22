Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh; schools closed in 2 districts today

Yesterday District Education Officer informed that the Bhopal administration had also decided to keep all schools closed for a day in the wake of heavy rainfall
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.
In its bulletin, IMD said, “Depression over Northeast Madhya Pradesh near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 79.7°E, about 70 km north-northeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). To move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 24 hours."
Due to the incessant rains, District Collector and Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh announced that there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district today i.e. 22 August. Yesterday District Education Officer informed that the Bhopal administration had also decided to keep all schools closed for a day in the wake of heavy rainfall. The decision came amid heavy rainfall in Bhopal and a 'red alert' warning from the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday about heavy rainfalls in four districts of Madhya Pradesh. The warning came after intermittent showers continued to lash in large parts of the state.
IMD has also predicted rain showers for the next three days in Bhopal. “The fresh spell of rain, which started on Friday evening, is likely to continue until Tuesday," senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh of the IMD's Bhopal center said.
“A deep depression was active over south Jharkhand and adjoining Chhattisgarh, and it is likely to move west northwestwards in the next 24 hours. It will enter the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh after weakening into a depression," he said.
Yesterday, heavy rains lashed Chhatarpur; the district is on alert as the water level in rivers rises. Narmada river is also overflowing in Dindori due to incessant rainfall in the area, police have appealed to the citizens to stay indoors.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan and North Gujarat region on August 22," IMD said.
The IMD also said, "Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph is likely over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of south Uttar Pradesh during the next 12 hours and strong winds speed reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of South Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. "
