Heavy rainfall in Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka; schools, colleges shut4 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 07:40 AM IST
As heavy rainfall lashes Telangana, the state's chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions from today, July 11. Besides, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad schools and colleges have been shut on Monday. The India Metrological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert in several areas of Karnataka on July 11. On Saturday, the southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra, two days later than its usual date of arrival, covering central parts of the state and the Konkan region.