As heavy rainfall lashes Telangana, the state's chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions from today, July 11. Besides, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad schools and colleges have been shut on Monday. The India Metrological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert in several areas of Karnataka on July 11. On Saturday, the southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra , two days later than its usual date of arrival, covering central parts of the state and the Konkan region.

TELANGANA: IMD's rainfall update

In Telangana, heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast for another 4-5 days. Chief Minister KCR said NDRF teams and government machinery are ready to face any situation. Air Force has been asked to keep two or three choppers ready beside the State government's helicopter too. He instructed that people from old and dilapidated buildings must be relocated. He directed the Collectors to work in close coordination with all departments and see to it no untoward incident takes place. The Chief Secretary said the Collectors should be on high alert and take steps to prevent loss of life, cattle, or damage to any property, another official release said.

The Met centre said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts till 8.30 AM on Monday. Similarly, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts from 8.30 AM on July 11 to 8.30 AM on July 12, the weather monitoring agency noted. Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts from 8.30 AM on July 12 to 8.30 AM on July 13.

GUJARAT: IMD's rain alert

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting on Sunday with District Collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center to review the measures taken to deal with the situation arising due to heavy rains in South Gujarat including Chhotaudepur.

The average rainfall in the last three hours is 114.3 mm. Heavy rains battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, and others. Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge areas received the maximum rainfall of 241.3 mm. A part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udaipur on Sunday.

Amid the flood-like situation around 700 people were evacuated and taken to safe spots as the rescue operations continued on Sunday.

Earlier, the Auranga river overflowed and a floods-like situation was also seen in low-lying areas in the Valsad district due to heavy rainfall.

The NDRF teams and local administration carry out relief and rescue works in the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari, and Valsad.

Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.

KARNATAKA: IMD's rainfall alert

Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over coastal Karnataka districts and widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad region and widespread light to moderate rains likely over north interior Karnataka districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over south interior Karnataka districts.

Moreover, the areas of Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru, and Mysuru districts are likely to receive moderate rains.

IMD further stated that Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts are also likely to receive moderate rainfall.

Apart from them, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

MAHARASHTRA: IMD'S rainfall alert

Several parts of Maharashtra have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon.

The capital city has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

On Tuesday, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, which demolished a house. And on Wednesday, another landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Garhi rivers are slightly below the warning level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of intense rainfall over Maharashtra from July 12.