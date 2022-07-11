Heavy rainfall in Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka; schools, colleges shut

In Telangana, heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast for another 4-5 days. Chief Minister KCR said NDRF teams and government machinery are ready to face any situation. Air Force has been asked to keep two or three choppers ready beside the State government's helicopter too. He instructed that people from old and dilapidated buildings must be relocated. He directed the Collectors to work in close coordination with all departments and see to it no untoward incident takes place. The Chief Secretary said the Collectors should be on high alert and take steps to prevent loss of life, cattle, or damage to any property, another official release said.

