Heavy rainfall in these six states on Nov 19, 20. See full IMD forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the weather system persisting over parts of Bay of Bengal will result in isolated heavy rainfall in six states and a union territory in South India. In its weather forecast on Friday, the weather department said.

“Yesterday’s depression over Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest wards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai during 0300-0400 hours IST of today, the November 19, 2021. It then moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka and Rayalaseema at 1130 hours IST of 19th November, 2021," the met department said.

It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further gradually during next 24 hours, it further said.

As a result, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Rayalaseema, Karnataka and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 19 and 20, and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe on November 19.

Meanwhile, a well-marked low pressure area lies over east-central Arabian Sea extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during next 24 hours.

Due to this low pressure area, squally wind with speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, and rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely over east-central Arabian Sea on November 19 and 20, and over central parts of Arabian Sea on November 20. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these regions on the mentioned dates.

