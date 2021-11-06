The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that several south Indian states, including Kerala, might receive above-normal rainfall in November. The weather forecasting agency said that rainfall over the coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka would receive above-normal rainfall.

Isolated rainfall has been predicted over Telangana and Lakshadweep, Rayalseema, Odisha, over coastal and south interior Karnataka, and other areas as well

Here is weather prediction by IMD for the next five days:

06 November:

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, south Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Squally weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian sea and along and off north Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-south Maharashtra coasts, Lakshadweep area, Westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

07 November:

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe. ♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather (speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) very likely over Southeast, Eastcentral and Northeast Arabian sea and along and off north Karnataka-Maharshtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

08 November:

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather (speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) very likely over Southeast, Eastcentral and Northeast Arabian sea and along and off north Karnataka-Maharshtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

09 November:

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar islands and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) likely over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian sea .Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

10 November:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) likely over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian sea and Southwest adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.