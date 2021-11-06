Heavy rainfall in these southern states of India for next 5 days, predicts IMD

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe. ♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.