Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. As per the latest analysis, under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area is likely to form over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoing north Andaman sea around 13th October. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts as a well marked low-pressure area around 15 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. As per the latest analysis, under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area is likely to form over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoing north Andaman sea around 13th October. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts as a well marked low-pressure area around 15 October.

Under its influence; Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 4 days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Under its influence; Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 4 days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here is the latest weather predictions during the next 4-5 days, predicts IMD: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the latest weather predictions during the next 4-5 days, predicts IMD: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12 October:

12 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tripura, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tripura, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

14 October: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

14 October: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands,Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands,Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin area and over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin area and over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15 October:

15 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin area and over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin area and over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

16 October:

16 October:

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin area and over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin area and over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}