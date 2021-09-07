Odisha rain: Heavy rainfall lashed 11 districts of Odisha as the weather department predicted formation of a fresh depression over the Bay of Bengal around September 11.

The India Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow' warning for 14 districts in south and coastal Odisha and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea on Wednesday.

According to IMD, two places – Banki in Cuttack district and Khandapara in Nayagarh – received very heavy rainfall of 140 mm and 117.4 mm respectively in 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.

Ganjam's Sorada and Daspalla in Nayagarh also received rainfall above 100 mm as heavy rain lashed Ganjam, Balasore, Angul, Gajapati, Khurda Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi districts.

In a statement, the weather office said that under the influence of the movement of the low-pressure area, light to moderate or thundershowers are very likely at most places over the districts of interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

"A fresh Low Pressure Are is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around 11th September, 2021," The MeT Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

The Met Centre also predicted heavy rainfall over Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday.

Squally weather condition with surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely off the Odisha coast.

Following IMD's prediction, the state government has put the districts on alert.

In a letter to the collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena asked the district administrations to remain vigilant and take steps deemed necessary, implement advice issued to fishermen and report incidents, if any, to the state government.

Rainfall is likely to increase over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from 11th September, the IMD said in its release on Tuesday. The department also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around 11th September, 2021.

