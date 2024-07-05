Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai, more showers expected till July 7 | Watch video

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD predicted cloudy skies and gentle breezes for the city and its suburbs.

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai City.
Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai City.

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies and gentle breezes for the city and its suburbs. On Thursday, the minimum temperature observed was 27 degrees Celsius, and the average temperature was approximately 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, minimum temperatures and light to moderate rainfall are expected to drop slightly throughout the week. The minimum temperature on Friday is projected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, decreasing to 24 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday.

From Sunday to Tuesday of the following week, temperatures will increase to approximately 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. The monsoon will likely bring consistent rain showers, resulting in a significant temperature drop of 4-5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues red alert for Assam & Meghalaya

Rainfall predictions for other states

- Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during the first half of the week.

- “Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Interior Karnataka are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Telangana should expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during this period,” IMD said.

Also Read | IMD predicts heavy rainfall at THESE places till July 8; details here

- On July 6, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall, followed by Assam & Meghalaya on the 6th and 7th of July, and Odisha on the 7th of July. Particularly severe conditions are expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, where isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted on the 5th of July.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Jammu Division on the 5th, Himachal Pradesh on the 5th, Uttarakhand from the 5th to the 7th, Punjab on the 5th, and Uttar Pradesh on the 5th and 6th.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 12:11 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaHeavy rainfall lashes Mumbai, more showers expected till July 7 | Watch video

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

325.15
06:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
7.8 (2.46%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.70
06:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
11.65 (4.21%)

HDFC Bank

1,653.00
06:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-73.6 (-4.26%)

Tata Steel

175.40
06:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.48%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,487.00
06:34 AM | 5 JUL 2024
309.75 (9.75%)

Blue Star

1,749.80
06:34 AM | 5 JUL 2024
143.35 (8.92%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

450.35
06:34 AM | 5 JUL 2024
31.6 (7.55%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

771.45
06:34 AM | 5 JUL 2024
49.05 (6.79%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue