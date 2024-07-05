Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai, more showers expected till July 7 | Watch video

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD predicted cloudy skies and gentle breezes for the city and its suburbs.

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies and gentle breezes for the city and its suburbs. On Thursday, the minimum temperature observed was 27 degrees Celsius, and the average temperature was approximately 30 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, minimum temperatures and light to moderate rainfall are expected to drop slightly throughout the week. The minimum temperature on Friday is projected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, decreasing to 24 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday.

From Sunday to Tuesday of the following week, temperatures will increase to approximately 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. The monsoon will likely bring consistent rain showers, resulting in a significant temperature drop of 4-5 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall predictions for other states - Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during the first half of the week.

- “Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Interior Karnataka are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Telangana should expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during this period," IMD said.

- On July 6, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall, followed by Assam & Meghalaya on the 6th and 7th of July, and Odisha on the 7th of July. Particularly severe conditions are expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, where isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted on the 5th of July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Jammu Division on the 5th, Himachal Pradesh on the 5th, Uttarakhand from the 5th to the 7th, Punjab on the 5th, and Uttar Pradesh on the 5th and 6th.

